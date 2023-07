A Boil Water Notice is in still in effect for the people connected to the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply despite confirmation that the treatment plant is once again up and running.

HSE, Uisce Eireann and Donegal County Council are urging approximately 8,900 customers to continue to boil their water until it is determined to be of drinking quality.

Notification will be issued when this happens.