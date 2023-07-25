Car fire in Derry being treated as arson

A car which was on fire in the Fountain Hill area of Derry is being treated as arson.

It is believed to have occurred sometime between 4am and 5:10am when it was reported to police in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The vehicle was gutted as a result of the blaze, and a second car sustained damage as a result.

The Northern Irish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and enquiries are on going.

PSNI are asking that witnesses come forward or those who believe they have information to call 101.