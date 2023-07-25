Donegal Gardai investigating hit and runs

Gardai in Donegal are investigating two hit and runs in the county over the last week.

A car was hit by a van in the area of the Oatfield Roundabout in Letterkenny on Thursday last.

While the following day, in the Ballymagan area of Buncrana, a campervan failed to remain at the scene after being involved in a crash with a bus.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash at the Oatfield roundabout on Thursday last between 1.45pm and 2.15pm involving a car and white van with a blue logo.

Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of the Station roundabout when the car was struck from behind by the van. The driver of the van did not remain at the scene.

Meanwhile,investigations are underway into a crash between a bus and campervan on Friday between 4:20pm and 4:45pm in the Ballymagan area of Buncrana.

The campervan was driven away following the collision in the direction of Umricam.

Damage was caused to the bus with the wing mirror on the driver’s side smashed and driver side window broken.

Anyone with information relating to either incident is asked to contact Gardai.