Gardai reissue appeal for information in connection with weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for information in relation to a weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan.

Shortly after 3:05pm on Saturday, two cars, travelling in the opposite direction crashed in the Clonkillymore area.

The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries which Gardaí say are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and has any information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Gardaí in Milford.

