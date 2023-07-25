Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Government to fund one round of IVF

Couples will have access to one publicly funded round of IVF from September.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will update his Cabinet colleagues on the plans in their final meeting before their summer recess.

September will be the first time in the history of the State there will be publicly funded reproductive treatment.

Eligible couples will be fully funded for one round of IVF, subject to qualification criteria.

The HSE is finalising the plans with services to be provided through private clinics.

One IVF cycle will be provided for couples who’ve had no more than one privately-funded round.

Up to three cycles of IUI, Intrauterine Insemination Treatment, may also be covered.

Access criteria will include couples having a known clinical cause of infertility, maximum age limits, Body Mass Index requirements and the number of children the couple already have.

€10 million in funding has been provided for this year, with the Department of Health planning to expand the services offered and the number of people who can avail of them over time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai investigating hit and runs

25 July 2023
417DE570-7888-4EA7-B69B-B764DD8A3040
News, Top Stories

Gardai reissue appeal for information in connection with weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan

25 July 2023
Drugs Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into €4m drugs find in Donegal

25 July 2023
Rail ITW
News, Audio, Top Stories

“We need to bring back rail to Donegal” – Ryan

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai investigating hit and runs

25 July 2023
417DE570-7888-4EA7-B69B-B764DD8A3040
News, Top Stories

Gardai reissue appeal for information in connection with weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan

25 July 2023
Drugs Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into €4m drugs find in Donegal

25 July 2023
Rail ITW
News, Audio, Top Stories

“We need to bring back rail to Donegal” – Ryan

25 July 2023
flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on support for businesses affected by flash floods in East Donegal

25 July 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube