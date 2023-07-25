Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps get home cup draw with Derry to face Pats

The draw for the second round of the FAI Cup was made this evening and the two most recent winners are set to face each other.

Holders Derry City will welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

That’s the only all Premier Division tie in the round.

Finn Harps will host Skerries while UCD will take on Galway United.

Cork City will host Munster neighbours Waterford, Wexford will be away to St. Patrick’s CY,

Kerry will host Drogheda, Dundalk will go to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers and Bohemians will welcome Rockmount AFC to Dalymount Park.

The games will be played in the week ending Sunday 20th August.

Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice still in effect despite resumption of water treatment plant in Inishowen

25 July 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Tuesday July 25th

25 July 2023
Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Cabinet approves funding package for businesses hit by weekend floods

25 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

25 July 2023
