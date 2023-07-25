Harps get home cup draw with Derry to face Pats

The draw for the second round of the FAI Cup was made this evening and the two most recent winners are set to face each other.

Holders Derry City will welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

That’s the only all Premier Division tie in the round.

Finn Harps will host Skerries while UCD will take on Galway United.

Cork City will host Munster neighbours Waterford, Wexford will be away to St. Patrick’s CY,

Kerry will host Drogheda, Dundalk will go to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers and Bohemians will welcome Rockmount AFC to Dalymount Park.

The games will be played in the week ending Sunday 20th August.