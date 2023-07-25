HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has published inspection reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal, Donegal Community Hospital in Donegal Town, and Larissa Lodge in Letterkenny.

In the case of Donegal Community Hospital, which had 28 residents at the time of the inspection in March, it was observed that the nursing and health care provided was of good quality, but improvements were required.

Five non-compliances were reported, in the areas of Governance and Management, Premises, Infection Control, Fire Precautions and Residents’ Rights.

The compliance plan attached to the report notes that HSE Estates have undertaken a review of the building, and it will be redesigned. Other responses are also outlined.

The full Donegal Community Hospital Report can be accessed HERE

Larissa Lodge in Letterkenny had 51 residents when it was inspected in April. The inspector observed that residents were active participants in the running of the centre. The report also acknowledged that improvements found on the previous inspection had been sustained.

No non-compliances were reported.

The full Larissa Lodge report can be accessed HERE