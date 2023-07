Investigations are ongoing into the discovery of €4 million worth of cocaine along the North Donegal coast last week.

On Wednesday morning last, two packages, weighing a combined total of 60kg were found on Tramore and Ballyheirnan beach.

Searches were carried out along the North Donegal/ Fanad Coastline by Gardai, including the force’s Air Support and Water Unit and Revenue’s Maritime Unit.

Garda Grainne Doherty is continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward: