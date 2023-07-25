Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

A man in his seventies has been assaulted and injured in an attack at his home, with the PSNI appealing for information.

Police say they received a report today that two males entered an address in the Derg View area at around 7pm last night. They are reported to have assaulted the male occupant, aged in his seventies, and fled with items from the property.

A police spokesperson said this was distressing for the victim who sustained facial injuries. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm last night, and noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 483 of 25/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/