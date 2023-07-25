Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

A man in his seventies has been assaulted and injured in an attack at his home, with the PSNI appealing for information.

Police say they received a report today that two males entered an address in the Derg View area at around 7pm last night. They are reported to have assaulted the male occupant, aged in his seventies, and fled with items from the property.

A police spokesperson said this was distressing for the victim who sustained facial injuries. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm last night, and noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 483 of 25/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

25 July 2023
Rail Review
News, Audio, Top Stories

Consultation launched as All Island Strategic Rail Review is published

25 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – 25/07/23 Growing your own food

25 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

25 July 2023
Rail Review
News, Audio, Top Stories

Consultation launched as All Island Strategic Rail Review is published

25 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – 25/07/23 Growing your own food

25 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube