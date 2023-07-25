Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

A Donegal man has been sentenced to 11 years on prison after being found guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of his young daughter. The last six months of the sentence has been suspended.

55 year old Michael Carter of Ballymagan, Buncrana was found guilty last month of one count of rape and 25 counts of sexual assault when his daughter was aged between nine and 12 years old between June 2010 and June 2014.

His daughter, 22 year old Karen Harkin has waived her right to anonymity said in her victim impact statement that she will no longer imprison herself in “feelings of guilt and shame that are not mine to carry”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

25 July 2023
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Environment Minister says Government needs to be better prepared for freak weather incidents

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

25 July 2023
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Environment Minister says Government needs to be better prepared for freak weather incidents

25 July 2023
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking youths seen fleeing area after window smashed in Letterkenny

25 July 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Mountain bike stolen in Letterkenny

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube