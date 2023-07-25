Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

A Donegal man has been sentenced to 11 years on prison after being found guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of his young daughter. The last six months of the sentence has been suspended.

55 year old Michael Carter of Ballymagan, Buncrana was found guilty last month of one count of rape and 25 counts of sexual assault when his daughter was aged between nine and 12 years old between June 2010 and June 2014.

His daughter, 22 year old Karen Harkin has waived her right to anonymity said in her victim impact statement that she will no longer imprison herself in “feelings of guilt and shame that are not mine to carry”.