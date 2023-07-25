McSharry Fifth in World Championships Final

Mona McSharry came agonisingly close to winning Ireland’s first ever

world long course medal at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan

this afternoon, ultimately touching in fifth place in the 100m

Breaststroke Final.

The 22-year-old Sligo native clocked 1:06.07 and was just .13 of a

second off the bronze medal. In a stacked field, McSharry came home

behind four Olympic gold medallists including 2012 Olympic champion Ruta

Meilutyte from Lithuania, who took gold in 1:04.62, Tokyo 2020 200m

Breaststroke champion Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa in 1:05.84,

Tokyo Olympic champion in the 100m Breaststroke Lydia Jacoby of the USA

in 1:05.94, and Rio 2016 gold medallist and world record holder in the

event Lily King of the USA in 1:06.02.

McSharry, who has swam inside the Olympic Qualification Time for Paris

2024 three times in the past two days, spoke after the race commenting

‘I think looking at it, it’s obviously a little painful, especially not

swimming fastest in the final hurts, but it’s all learning experience

and when I look at the people that came ahead of me, world champions,

record holders, Olympic champions, so to be up there and racing against

them and have it be such a close race is giving me a great confidence

boost. I just have to carry on to the rest of the events this week and

not let it take me down. I think it’s great to be able to practice

racing against those people for the Olympics next year because that’s

the main goal in my mind, it’s just training and preparing for that

meet, so look it’s a great result, fifth in the world, I can’t be too

upset with it.’