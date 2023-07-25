Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mountain bike stolen in Letterkenny

A mountain bike has been stolen in Letterkenny.

The men’s black Apollo gradient mountain bike was taken from a house at Sallaghagrane between July 14th and 19th.

The bike has a number of distinguishing features including;

  • A fluorescent green bracket in front of the spring on the centre frame
  • Mud flaps front and back with a red brake light mounted on the rear mud flap
  • Light mounted on front handle bar
  • Bell that doesn’t work mounted on left handlebar
  • The “Cassette wheel” is missing – this is the protective guard in front of the gears next to the pedals which prevents shoe laces etc. from getting caught in the chain when peddling)
  • A tear in the middle of the saddle

Gardai are asking anyone who may come across a similar type of bike for sale or discarded anywhere to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

