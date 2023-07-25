Ours To Protect – 25/07/23 Growing your own food

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to this week for a garden to plate themed feature with social activist Mirenda Rosenberg and Co-Ordinator of the Donegal Community Garden Network, Joanne Butler:

Tip Sheet:

Background into community gardens:

Community Gardens Ireland (CG Ireland), an organisation that was created in 2011 as an online support network.

Currently in Donegal there are over 20 community gardens

The community gardens aim to promote nature and the environment, sustainability, food education and food health.

One of their values is to encourage all member community gardens to follow organic principles and protect biodiversity, promoting good environmental practice and awareness.

The importance of local produce for the environment

Local food doesn’t have to travel as far, this will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plays a part in improving our carbon footprint.

Supporting local means this will benefit the local economy, including supporting local farmers and other producers.

It encourages sustainable agriculture, and facilitates tracking the supply chain back to the point of origin to evaluate ecological practices.

Tips for starting your own garden

Start small, whether it’s a container or a raised bed; give yourself and your garden time to grow.

Plant what you would like to eat, this saves waste and also plant what is easily maintained.

Make sure you have a water source as near as possible to your vegetable plants.

Start a compost heap and make sure your compost bin or heap is easily accessible to both your garden and kitchen.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more!

https://donegalcgnblog.wordpress.com/ – Donegal Community Gardens

https://giy.ie/ – Get Ireland Growing

https://www.quickcrop.ie/ – Quick Crop – Garden Experts

https://cgireland.org/ – Community Gardens Ireland

Listen back to past episodes

Ours to Protect Survey

Ecological Footprint Calculator





