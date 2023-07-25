Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ours To Protect – 25/07/23 Growing your own food

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to this week for a garden to plate themed feature with social activist Mirenda Rosenberg and Co-Ordinator of the Donegal Community Garden Network, Joanne Butler:

 

Tip Sheet:

Background into community gardens:

  • Community Gardens Ireland (CG Ireland), an organisation that was created in 2011 as an online support network.
  • Currently in Donegal there are over 20 community gardens
  • The community gardens aim to promote nature and the environment, sustainability, food education and food health.
  • One of their values is to encourage all member community gardens to follow organic principles and protect biodiversity, promoting good environmental practice and awareness.

 The importance of local produce for the environment

  • Local food doesn’t have to travel as far, this will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plays a part in improving our carbon footprint.
  • Supporting local means this will benefit the local economy, including supporting local farmers and other producers.
  • It encourages sustainable agriculture, and facilitates tracking the supply chain back to the point of origin to evaluate ecological practices.

Tips for starting your own garden

  • Start small, whether it’s a container or a raised bed; give yourself and your garden time to grow.
  • Plant what you would like to eat, this saves waste and also plant what is easily maintained.
  • Make sure you have a water source as near as possible to your vegetable plants.
  • Start a compost heap and make sure your compost bin or heap is easily accessible to both your garden and kitchen.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more!

Listen back to past episodes
Ours to Protect Survey
Ecological Footprint Calculator


Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Cabinet approves funding package for businesses hit by weekend floods

25 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man in his seventies injured in Castlederg robbery

25 July 2023
Rail Review
News, Audio, Top Stories

Consultation launched as All Island Strategic Rail Review is published

25 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – 25/07/23 Growing your own food

25 July 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

