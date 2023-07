Gardai in Letterkenny are again warning over the theft of what they have described as ‘vulnerable’ vehicles.

They say the theft of Japanese imported vehicles has become a weekly occurrence.

A white Toyota Corolla was stolen from a business premises on the Pearse Road over the weekend and later found on fire a number of days later.

Garda Grainne Doherty is encouraging the owners of these vehicles to ensure necessary security measures are in place: