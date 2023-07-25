Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we chat about how might be the best way to manage the country’s Deer population. Later we speak to the Partner of Greg King who has been missing from the Fanad area since the early hours of Monday morning:

We kick off hour two with ‘Community Garda Information’ and are then joined by historian Dr Joe Kelly who has concerns about the future of democracy in Ireland:

We continue the conversation with DrJoe in hour three and later we have the details from the latest report from the charities regulator:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

25 July 2023
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Environment Minister says Government needs to be better prepared for freak weather incidents

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2023
SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man receives 11 year sentence for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two residential centres for older people in Donegal

25 July 2023
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Environment Minister says Government needs to be better prepared for freak weather incidents

25 July 2023
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking youths seen fleeing area after window smashed in Letterkenny

25 July 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Mountain bike stolen in Letterkenny

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube