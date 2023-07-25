Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we chat about how might be the best way to manage the country’s Deer population. Later we speak to the Partner of Greg King who has been missing from the Fanad area since the early hours of Monday morning:

We kick off hour two with ‘Community Garda Information’ and are then joined by historian Dr Joe Kelly who has concerns about the future of democracy in Ireland:

We continue the conversation with DrJoe in hour three and later we have the details from the latest report from the charities regulator: