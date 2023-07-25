“We need to bring back rail to Donegal” – Ryan

The Transport Minister says he would like to see a rail network return to the Northwest. The first All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which makes 30 recommendations, is being discussd by cabinet at the moment.

The review outlines the need for faster speeds, improved frequency, and new rail routes for people and freight, particularly across the west and north of the island.

Transport Minister Minister Eamon Ryan says the country has let its rail network lapse for too long, and rail must be an essential part of restoring balanced regional development to the Donegal and the North West……………..