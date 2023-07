A pathway must be found for growing anxieties experienced by farmers and their families in relation the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

It’s been found that requests to have land de-zoned may be denied if it falls in a central area.

Cllr. Albert Doherty raised concerns shared by farmers in the Churchland Quarters of Carndonagh.

Cllr. Doherty says the land that was once on the outskirts of the town, is now central due to urban sprawl: