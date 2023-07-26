Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Amber Barrett plays at World Cup but Ireland go down to Canada

The Republic of Ireland cannot progress to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

They lost their second group game this afternoon 2-1 to Canada, a game that the Irish needed a draw in at the very least.

Donegal’s Amber Barrett made her first appearance of the competition coming on for Kyra Carusa in the 65th minute but the Milford native barely got a touch of the ball and couldn’t have an impact on the tie.

Irish Captain Katie McCabe put Ireland ahead with her 21st international goal early on before a Megan Connolly own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Adriana Leon then put the Olympic champions ahead in the 53rd minute.

Ireland’s final game of the World Cup is against Nigeria next Monday.

