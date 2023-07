The average home cost just over €366,000 in the 12 months to May.

According to GeoDirectory, Dublin had the highest prices at just over €538,000, while Longford had the lowest at just over €174,000.

Donegal, Leitrim and Roscommon were the only other counties with an average price below €200,000.

Dara Keogh – Chief Executive of GeoDirectory – says a number of factors play into the differences across Ireland: