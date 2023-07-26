Championship wins for Donegal Motor Club members

Last Saturday saw the final round of The Mc Grady Insurance NI Rally Championship at The Down Rally. There was strong Donegal interest with a wide range of both Drivers & Navigators looking to finish the championship with top results.

The first of the congratulations has to go the the Inishowen Glasha Motorsport Junior Crew of Conor & Katie Wilson who won the Junior Championships & the FIA 2WD Championship in their Ford Fiesta. This is a brilliant result for the young crew.

But the big news of the day was that Kilmacrennan Navigator Paddy Robinson won the NI Navigator Championship by finishing 2nd along side Desi Henry in their Citroën C3 Rally2.

Donegal Town Postman Paddy Mc Crudden finished 3rd overall calling the notes for Jason Mitchell in the Greenville Polo. They finished ahead of championship winner Jonny Greer in 4th who had Kilmacrenan man Niall Burns on the notes. Niall missed out on the championship as he didnt do even round with Jonny.

Next Donegal crew was Muffs Joseph Mc Gonigle with Kilmacrenan’s Ciaran Geanay finishing 6th in their Citroen C3.

Aodhan Gallagher alongside Damian Toner was the top Mk2 Escort to finish in 15th. Raphoe’s Dean O Sullivan was 19th in Darrens Mc Kelvey Fiesta R5. Mountcharles’ Oisin Joyce wjumped in with Gareth Deazley to set blistering times in their fiesta R2 to win class 4.

Donegal Crew & Motosport Irealand Academy crew Kyle Mc Bride & Liam Mc Intyre won class 2A which was a test for the Ulster Rally next month on the bumpy Northern Tarmac. They were followed by another Donegal Crew of Joseph Kelly & Ronan Comerford taking 2nd in class 2A.

Letterkenny Naviagtor Johnny’s Baird finished the day along side Stewart Morrison in 40th & 4th in class 6.

Creeslough man Eoghan Moore kept Jaye Nevin right over the jumps to finish the day in 45th having started from 60th on the road in the yellow Peugeot 205.

Glasha Crew of Aaron Mc Laughlin & Darren Curran had a bad day at the office finishing well down the field in unfamiliar territory of late.

Non finishers for the day were Burt’s John A Callaghan with Justin Mc Cauley & Adam Doherty in his Micra with Kyle Mc Daid on the notes.

Last weeknd saw the RSA NI Summer Championship return to Nuttscorner one of Northern Irelands best known tracks.

The entry was that big that the series is now split between the 2 days with the ever growing Mini Cup, MX5’s & buggies on the Saturday with mainly rally cars on the Sunday.

In class 8 we had no Donegal Club members in class 8 which is the MX5 class but in the Mini Cup & Buggies we had a very healthy club entry.

Starting off with the Ladies first in Mini Cup class we had:

Marie Furey Mountcharles Top Mini Cup Lady home followed by

Francis Spencer mother of Darragh Spencer Irish Drifter from Laghey.

Catriona Henry from Inver finished up 3rd with Lisa Thomas from Frosses finishing ahead of Donegal Towns Nicole Bradley followed Rosie Weir from Donegal Town &

Josephine Kennedy Inver. What a Donegal Entry.

Moving onto the Junior Mini Cup Class, Joshuna Henry had another brilliant drive to come home 1st in class & an impressive 3rd overall in a class of 41 finishers. 2nd Donegal Junior home was Letterkennys Kade Gilchrist in 5th place with Letterkenny’s other young gun Robert Brockett in 7th. Daniel Mc Shane with Seam Mackin spearting brothers Matthew & Daithi Kennedy.

In the main Mini field Invers Shane Henry was Donegal Motor Club’s top finisher in 2nd closely followed in 4th by Mountcharles Terrance Furey. Shane’s brother David Took 6th place with a host of other Donegal drivers getting finishes such as Letterkenny Fire Man Ronan O Donnell in his first trip to Nuttscorner.

In the Buggy Classes we had Micheal Boyle take 2nd in class 13. In class 14 we had Letterkenny’s Jessica Orr in her Casmat splitting Fanad brothers Gareth & Philip Boreland in their Knicars with Dungloes Conor Comack also finishing in his semog.

Sunday was the turn of the more main stream rally cars.

in class one Letterkenny’s James Mc Shea finished 2nd in only a few short appearances showing his racing DNA already. Newtowns Jessica Halpenny also finished in the class in only her second day out in the Mini & first time at the Nuttscorner Track.

Regular RSA man Brain Kelly in his Blue fiesta finished 2nd in Class 5 with Jack Green in his civic also finishing in class 5.

In class 7 Buncarna’s Brian Quigley was out in his newly purchased Lotus where he finished 5. Dungloes Philip Greene took the bragging rights wing over Pete Greene with Portsalon’s Ryan Hunter finishing in between them in his Red Fiesta.

The Donegal fun finished in Class 9 with the battle of the Gary Mc Evoys in their escort with Gary Junior finishing 3rd & Gary Senior on his heels in fourth.

Last weeknd saw the RSA NI Summer Championship return to Nuttscorner one of Northern Irelands best known tracks.

The entry was that big that the series is now split between the 2 days with the ever growing Mini Cup, MX5’s & buggies on the Saturday with mainly rally cars on the Sunday.

In class 8 we had no Donegal Club members in class 8 which is the MX5 class but in the Mini Cup & Buggies we had a very healthy club entry.

Starting off with the Ladies first in Mini Cup class we had:

Marie Furey Mountcharles Top Mini Cup Lady home followed by

Francis Spencer mother of Darragh Spencer Irish Drifter from Laghey.

Catriona Henry from Inver finished up 3rd with Lisa Thomas from Frosses finishing ahead of Donegal Towns Nicole Bradley followed Rosie Weir from Donegal Town &

Josephine Kennedy Inver. What a Donegal Entry.

Moving onto the Junior Mini Cup Class, Joshuna Henry had another brilliant drive to come home 1st in class & an impressive 3rd overall in a class of 41 finishers. 2nd Donegal Junior home was Letterkennys Kade Gilchrist in 5th place with Letterkenny’s other young gun Robert Brockett in 7th. Daniel Mc Shane with Seam Mackin spearting brothers Matthew & Daithi Kennedy.

In the main Mini field Invers Shane Henry was Donegal Motor Club’s top finisher in 2nd closely followed in 4th by Mountcharles Terrance Furey. Shane’s brother David Took 6th place with a host of other Donegal drivers getting finishes such as Letterkenny Fire Man Ronan O Donnell in his first trip to Nuttscorner.

In the Buggy Classes we had Micheal Boyle take 2nd in class 13. In class 14 we had Letterkenny’s Jessica Orr in her Casmat splitting Fanad brothers Gareth & Philip Boreland in their Knicars with Dungloes Conor Comack also finishing in his semog.

Sunday was the turn of the more main stream rally cars.

in class one Letterkenny’s James Mc Shea finished 2nd in only a few short appearances showing his racing DNA already. Newtowns Jessica Halpenny also finished in the class in only her second day out in the Mini & first time at the Nuttscorner Track.

Regular RSA man Brain Kelly in his Blue fiesta finished 2nd in Class 5 with Jack Green in his civic also finishing in class 5.

In class 7 Buncarna’s Brian Quigley was out in his newly purchased Lotus where he finished 5. Dungloes Philip Greene took the bragging rights wing over Pete Greene with Portsalon’s Ryan Hunter finishing in between them in his Red Fiesta.

The Donegal fun finished in Class 9 with the battle of the Gary Mc Evoys in their escort with Gary Junior finishing 3rd & Gary Senior on his heels in fourth.

Last weeknd also saw the RSA NI Summer Championship return to Nutts Corner, one of Northern Irelands best known tracks.

The entry was that big that the series is now split between the 2 days with the ever growing Mini Cup, MX5’s & buggies on the Saturday with mainly rally cars on the Sunday.