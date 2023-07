Derry City are back in Europa Conference League qualification action on Thursday night when Finnish side Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS) arrive on Foyleside for their second round first-leg tie.

After their win over HB Torshavn, The Candystrips find themselves in the second round for the first time in almost a decade.

Mark Connolly knows the opposition gets tougher as your progress in the rounds, but the Derry defender is confident they can get another European victory.