Cost of home in Donegal 47% less than national average

The cost of a home in Donegal is almost 50% less than the national average.

Meanwhile, the county had the second highest concentration of derelict properties in the country at 11.8%.

According to GeoDirectory, the average price of a residential property in Donegal was €192,600 in the 12 months to May.

795 residential buildings were under construction in the county last month with a total of 1,284 property transactions in the twelve months to May, 11% of which were new builds while 597 new residential address points were added to GeoDirectory in Donegal in the year to June.

The residential vacancy rate in Donegal was 9.4% in June 2023, which was higher than the national average of 3.9%.

The vacancy rate in the county was 9.4% last month.

Dara Keogh – Chief Executive of GeoDirectory – says in contrast, the number of vacant properties across the country is at an all-time low: