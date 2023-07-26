Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Cost of home in Donegal 47% less than national average

The cost of a home in Donegal is almost 50% less than the national average.

Meanwhile, the county had the second highest concentration of derelict properties in the country at 11.8%.

According to GeoDirectory, the average price of a residential property in Donegal was €192,600 in the 12 months to May.

795 residential buildings were under construction in the county last month with a total of 1,284 property transactions in the twelve months to May, 11% of which were new builds while 597 new residential address points were added to GeoDirectory in Donegal in the year to June.

The residential vacancy rate in Donegal was 9.4% in June 2023, which was higher than the national average of 3.9%.

The vacancy rate in the county was 9.4% last month.

Dara Keogh – Chief Executive of GeoDirectory – says in contrast, the number of vacant properties across the country is at an all-time low:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Blue Green Algae
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to monitor Blue-Green Algae in lakes and ponds

26 July 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of home in Donegal 47% less than national average

26 July 2023
police
News

Man arrested in Drumahoe in connection with robbery released

26 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average cost of home in Ireland just over €366,000

26 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Blue Green Algae
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to monitor Blue-Green Algae in lakes and ponds

26 July 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of home in Donegal 47% less than national average

26 July 2023
police
News

Man arrested in Drumahoe in connection with robbery released

26 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average cost of home in Ireland just over €366,000

26 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from lake during searches for missing man in Fanad

26 July 2023
Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters to return to picket lines today

26 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube