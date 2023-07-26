Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to monitor Blue-Green Algae in lakes and ponds

Donegal County Council is being urged to monitor lakes and ponds for the presence of Blue-Green Algae.

A warning was issued along the North coast in Northern Ireland after the potentially toxic algae was detected at Portstewart and Castlerock beaches.

While the Council says a weekly sampling and monitoring programme to assess the quality of all designated bathing waters in the county is in place, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Terry Crossan believes that needs to be expanded:

Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

26 July 2023
Met Eireann to be asked why no prior warning to flash floods in Donegal was issued

26 July 2023
Construction finally underway on Moville Community College extension

26 July 2023
Calls for co-ordinated plan to develop Finn and Foyle rivers into Blueway

26 July 2023
