Dewhirst and Murray selected for European U20 Championships

Two Donegal athletes have been selected on the Irish team for the European u20 Championships in Israel next month.

Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC, who won a European silver at the u18 Euros will go in the 400m hurdles while Hannah Murray of Finn Valley has been selected for the 4x400m relay.

The Championships take place in Jerusalem from the 7th to 10th August 2023.

Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan is lead Coach and Manager for the 4x400m relay squads.

The squad includes Nick Griggs, reigning European U20 Champions over 3000m, who is selected in both 1500m and 3000m and who has been having a stellar season in 2023 to date, Elizabeth Ndudi goes into the championships as Ireland’s top ranked female athlete having recently bettered her own U20 Long Jump record with a 6.44 leap in Mannheim.