A Donegal rape victim hopes her decision to waive her anonymity will help others speak out.

22 year old Karen Harkin’s father, 55 year old Michael Carter of Ballymagan, Buncrana, was jailed for 10 and a half years yesterday for raping and sexually assaulting her over a four year period.

The abuse started when she was 9 years old and stopped when she was 12.

Karen says speaking out has helped release her from a feeling of guilt.

She hopes others will now speak out too………