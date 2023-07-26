Donegal receives share of funding for cultural events

Donegal is to benefit from a €130,000 funding boost for small-scale cultural events across Ireland.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Catherine Martin, has allocated money for 30 events to support Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools.

€5,000 in funding has been announced for the Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival CLG, Donegal Summer School of Music (Letterkenny) and Mícheál Ó Cléririgh Summer School while the Seamus Grant Festival (Seamus Grant Weekend is to receive €2,830.