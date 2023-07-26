Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mental Health Services Inspector says there is no assurance that children have access to safe, effective service

The Inspector of Mental Health Services in Ireland says she cannot assure all parents that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based mental health service.

An independent review of Ireland’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services has found that it is severely understaffed.

The report found the vast majority of teams across the country were significantly below recommended staffing levels.

The lack of clinical nurse specialists, psychologists, speech and language therapists and social workers is resulting in long waiting lists.

Inspector of Mental Health Services at the Mental Health Commission, Dr. Susan Finnerty, says the HSE needs to change how it recruits people to CAMHS:

