Met Eireann to be asked why no prior warning to flash floods in Donegal was issued

Donegal County Council is to raise the lack of prior warning to the flash floods in East Donegal at the weekend with the National Directorate.

Much devastation was caused in parts of Raphoe, Castlefinn, Convoy and Killygordon due to heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.

Donegal County Council’s Director of Emergency Services, Garry Martin confirmed today that the local authority is to contact the National Directorate with concerns over the lack of warning from Met Eireann to the heavy rain that fell on Saturday which resulted in flash flooding.

The Council will ask the National Directorate to liaise with Met Eireann to establish why a higher weather warning was not issued.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 13 counties including Donegal at 6:36pm on Saturday which was due to remain in place until 11am on Sunday.

There was no prior warning of an escalated risk for rain for anywhere in Donegal.

Garry Martin says had the Council been made aware of the severe weather event that was witnessed on Saturday, there would have been a forward deployment of resources to mitigate the impact.

