Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we speak to John McAteer following the discovery of a body in the search for missing man Greg King. Later we have details and reaction to a rail review which sets out plans for train transport to return to Donegal:

Senator Joe O’Reilly is calling for Government support to make access to learning Irish in the Gaeltacht to be more widely accessible. Later we hear of a school uniform ‘swap-shop’ in east Donegal this weekend and listener Denise seeks advice on how to progress her cancer treatment which she feels is taking too long:

Greg continues the conversation with Denise before ‘Wellness Wednesday’ which focusses on this weekend’s Busking Festival in Letterkenny. Later Ciaran is in with the latest business news and we cover the return to industrial action for the country’s retained firefighters:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 July 2023
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mental Health Services Inspector says there is no assurance that children have access to safe, effective service

26 July 2023
music
News

Donegal receives share of funding for cultural events

26 July 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

26 July 2023
