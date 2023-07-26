Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a run through the newspaper headlines we speak to John McAteer following the discovery of a body in the search for missing man Greg King. Later we have details and reaction to a rail review which sets out plans for train transport to return to Donegal:

Senator Joe O’Reilly is calling for Government support to make access to learning Irish in the Gaeltacht to be more widely accessible. Later we hear of a school uniform ‘swap-shop’ in east Donegal this weekend and listener Denise seeks advice on how to progress her cancer treatment which she feels is taking too long:

Greg continues the conversation with Denise before ‘Wellness Wednesday’ which focusses on this weekend’s Busking Festival in Letterkenny. Later Ciaran is in with the latest business news and we cover the return to industrial action for the country’s retained firefighters: