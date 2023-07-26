Retained firefighters to return to picket lines today

2,000 retained firefighters across the country are returning to the picket lines today.

They’re resuming strike action after voting to reject a Labour Court recommendation on pay and working hours, but will cover life-threatening emergencies.

SIPTU says local authorities have refused to agree an emergency cover plan during the work stoppages, and accused them of pitting the public against the men and women of the retained services.

Divisional Organiser Karen O’Loughlin says the government needs to step in: