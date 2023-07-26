Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Retained firefighters to return to picket lines today

2,000 retained firefighters across the country are returning to the picket lines today.

They’re resuming strike action after voting to reject a Labour Court recommendation on pay and working hours, but will cover life-threatening emergencies.

SIPTU says local authorities have refused to agree an emergency cover plan during the work stoppages, and accused them of pitting the public against the men and women of the retained services.

Divisional Organiser Karen O’Loughlin says the government needs to step in:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Man arrested in Drumahoe in connection with robbery released

26 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average cost of home in Ireland just over €366,000

26 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from lake during searches for missing man in Fanad

26 July 2023
Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters to return to picket lines today

26 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Man arrested in Drumahoe in connection with robbery released

26 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average cost of home in Ireland just over €366,000

26 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from lake during searches for missing man in Fanad

26 July 2023
Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters to return to picket lines today

26 July 2023
Leo Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says cost of living and income tax measures will be included in Budget

26 July 2023
farmfence
News, Audio, Top Stories

A pathway must be found for farmers facing RZLT – Cllr. Albert Doherty

26 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube