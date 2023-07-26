Timeframes now needed following publication of All-Island Strategic Rail Review

A Donegal Deputy has welcomed yesterday’s publication of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, however he says evidence of it’s actuality is needed.

Sinn Fein’s Padraig MacLochlainn says timeframes need to be released in order to prove to the people of the North-West that they will no longer be neglected.

The North-West region ranked 113th out of 200 in terms of investment for infrastructure according to a report by the European Commission.

Deputy MacLochlainn recalled a visit to the European Commissioner for Transport in 2008 regarding the infrastructure in the North West Region.

He say’s nothing has changed since then:

Meanwhile Brendan Flanagan of Donegal’s West Ulster Rail Initiative says the proposed line should continue to Sligo, meaning passengers could travel from Belfast to Cork via Donegal: