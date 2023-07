Ireland are into the Division 2 semi-finals of Eurohockey Championships Division 2 with a game to spare.

Raphoe’s Luke Witherow started the game against the Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

Lee Cole’s hat-trick was among the scores as they beat Ukrainians 7-0 in Abbotstown.

It came off the back off an opening 9-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Irish team will complete the pool stages against Portugal this evening.