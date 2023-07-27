Council must assess and repair crash barriers in Donegal – Jordan

Concerns have been raised regarding the state of crash barriers in Donegal

Speaking at a meeting of Donegal County Council, Councillor Noel Jordan said it must be a priority as it is a matter of safety.

He added that one particular barrier in Mountcharles which was erected following two fatalities has been badly eroded by saltwater.

Cllr Jordan says barriers should be regularly inspected, and repairs carried out as soon as the need is identified.

He says lack of funding cannot be an excuse for delays…….