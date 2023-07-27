Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council must assess and repair crash barriers in Donegal – Jordan

Concerns have been raised regarding the state of crash barriers in Donegal

Speaking at a meeting of Donegal County Council, Councillor Noel Jordan said it must be a priority as it is a matter of safety.

He added that one particular barrier in Mountcharles which was erected following two fatalities has been badly eroded by saltwater.

Cllr Jordan says barriers should be regularly inspected, and repairs carried out as soon as the need is identified.

He says lack of funding cannot be an excuse for delays…….

Garda Boundaries
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council writing to Garda Commissioner to support Donegal JPC on stand alone Garda Division call

27 July 2023
Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must assess and repair crash barriers in Donegal – Jordan

27 July 2023
lar
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

RuailleBuaille19ú Iúil le Pleanáil Teanga – An Ghaeltacht Lár & Ceol beo le Sinéad, Elaine & Paddy McMenamin

26 July 2023
bulabeag1
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 12ú Iúil le Bula Beag & Affraic Brophy

26 July 2023
Advertisement

