Council writing to Garda Commissioner to support Donegal JPC on stand alone Garda Division call

Donegal County Council is to write to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris in support of the retention of Donegal as a stand alone Garda Division.

Commissioner Harris is currently carrying out a review of the proposed new Garda Policing model, which would see Donegal amalgamated with Sligo and Leitrim to create one “North West Garda Division”.

That idea has already been rejected by the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, and it was its Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle who moved this week’s motion in the council chamber.

He says the sheer size of the county creates major problems for gardai who are already under resourced, and last week’s major drugs find proves that…….