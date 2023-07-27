Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective block counselling service seeking premises for face to face consultations

A service offering psychotherapy, counselling and psychological support for people affected by the defective blocks crisis is seeking a premises in Donegal from which they can operate.

My Mind has received funding from government to provide supports, but at present, can only offer that service online or by phone.

Communications Manager Tom Hanratty says the service is already available, but availability of a premises would allow them enhance it considerably……

 

Full details –

Free counselling for those affected by Defective Concrete Blocks

As part of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, MyMind is offering free counselling, psychotherapy and psychological support sessions to affected residents in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick.

Thanks to government funding, this project aims to support occupants of homes that have been damaged due to the use of defective concrete blocks containing excessive amounts of mica or pyrite.

Please note:

  • Open only to those registered to the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme with their respective local council
  • Open to individual clients aged 18 and over
  • Limited to six sessions per person
  • Delivered on a first-come-first-served basis
  • Delivered online*

 

To access these services, please register an account – if you haven’t already done so – and contact our office directly, either to 0818 500 800 or  with the relevant supporting information.

MyMind does not currently have a physical presence in any of the affected counties, but we are working to explore opportunities to provide in-person appointments. If you know of any primary healthcare facility (eg – GP clinic/family resource centre) that may have space available to facilitate this, please contact .

