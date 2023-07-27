Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal Gardai warn over unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

Gardai in Donegal are reminding motorists to never park or stop in a disabled parking bay unless you are authorised to do so.

They say due to the limited number of parking bays, it is vital that they are only used by those who are sanctioned to as people who need to avail of the parking spots are sometimes forced to abandon their plans and wait until a bay becomes available.

The warning was issued in response to the detection of a car parked in a disabled bay in Letterkenny this week without a valid disabled parking permit displayed.

Anyone caught parking in a designated spot without a permit will receive a €150 penalty notice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Disabled Parking Bay
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn over unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

27 July 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting South Donegal

27 July 2023
Fr. Shaun Doherty receiving a rapturous applause from fellow priests after is ordination in St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry.
News, Top Stories

Fr Shaun Doherty appointed to St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry (Templemore)

27 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots to engage in 24 hour work stoppage over Bank Holiday

27 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Disabled Parking Bay
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn over unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

27 July 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting South Donegal

27 July 2023
Fr. Shaun Doherty receiving a rapturous applause from fellow priests after is ordination in St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry.
News, Top Stories

Fr Shaun Doherty appointed to St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry (Templemore)

27 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots to engage in 24 hour work stoppage over Bank Holiday

27 July 2023
Donegal Youth Service
News, Top Stories

Over €1m for Donegal projects from IFI

27 July 2023
Vikings
News, Top Stories

Finn Valley Viking Kings receive Civic Reception

27 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube