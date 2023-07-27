Donegal Gardai warn over unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

Gardai in Donegal are reminding motorists to never park or stop in a disabled parking bay unless you are authorised to do so.

They say due to the limited number of parking bays, it is vital that they are only used by those who are sanctioned to as people who need to avail of the parking spots are sometimes forced to abandon their plans and wait until a bay becomes available.

The warning was issued in response to the detection of a car parked in a disabled bay in Letterkenny this week without a valid disabled parking permit displayed.

Anyone caught parking in a designated spot without a permit will receive a €150 penalty notice.