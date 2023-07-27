Emerald Airlines pilots to engage in 24 hour work stoppage over Bank Holiday

Emerald Airlines pilots will engage in a 24 hour work stoppage over the August Bank Holiday.

The pilots which operate Aer Lingus regional flights between Donegal and Dublin will engage in the work stoppage from midnight on Thursday August 3rd until midnight Friday August 4th.

The industrial action will include pickets at Emerald Airlines offices and at Dublin Airport roundabout.

It follows an escalation of a work-to-rule action by pilots earlier this week over the airlines failure to engage with IALPA to form a collective labour agreement for pilots.