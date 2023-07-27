Finn Valley Viking Kings receive Civic Reception

The Finn Valley Vikings were honored at a Civic Reception for their outstanding achievements in the sport of powerlifting this week.

Monday’s event to celebrate the group’s journey was presided over by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Martin Harley, and attended by esteemed guests and elected members.

The reception highlighted the importance of teamwork and the unwavering support of family, friends, and the community, which played a pivotal role in their journey to success.

Cllr Harley says; “The Finn Valley Vikings have not only secured 150 Irish records but also an impressive tally of over 30 European and World records. They have shown us that with hard work, passion, and determination, nothing is beyond our reach. As representatives of this county, we are pleased to recognize The Finn Valley Vikings today, not just as exceptional powerlifters, but also as ambassadors of strength and resilience for the entire community.”