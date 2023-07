Over 11 and a half thousand Gardaí will be balloted on a vote of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

Drew Harris’s leadership is being called into question over the recruitment and retention of officers during his tenure.

The Garda Representative Association has decided it will ballot members following the announcement of a return to pre-COVID rosters.

Vice President of the GRA, Brendan O’Connor says the decision wasn’t taken lightly………………….