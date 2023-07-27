“I hope my speaking out will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault”

A Donegal woman who was raped and sexually assaulted by her father told this morning’s Nine til Noon Show that she’s hopeful her decision to waive her anonymity will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault.

22 year old Karen Harkin’s father, 55 year old Michael Carter, of Ballymagan, Buncrana, was jailed for 10 and a half years yesterday for raping and sexually assaulting her over a four year period.

The abuse started when she was 9 years old and stopped when she was 12.

Karen says speaking out has helped release her from a feeling of guilt.

She told Greg Hughes that waiving her anonymity has helped her move on………

