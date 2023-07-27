Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

“I hope my speaking out will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault”

A Donegal woman who was raped and sexually assaulted by her father told this morning’s Nine til Noon Show that she’s hopeful her decision to waive her anonymity will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault.

22 year old Karen Harkin’s father, 55 year old Michael Carter, of Ballymagan, Buncrana, was jailed for 10 and a half years yesterday for raping and sexually assaulting her over a four year period.

The abuse started when she was 9 years old and stopped when she was 12.

Karen says speaking out has helped release her from a feeling of guilt.

She told Greg Hughes that waiving her anonymity has helped her move on………

You can hear the whole of that conversation here, and watch it back on our YouTube channel and social media pages………..

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner facing no confidence motion from rank and file members

27 July 2023
karen harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

“I hope my speaking out will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault”

27 July 2023
Sean Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP calls for an enhanced EU presence in Belfast, and the appointment of an EU Economic Envoy to NI

27 July 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Interest Rate rise expected this afternoon, but no more anticipated after today

27 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner facing no confidence motion from rank and file members

27 July 2023
karen harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

“I hope my speaking out will help others in the same situation realise it was not their fault”

27 July 2023
Sean Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP calls for an enhanced EU presence in Belfast, and the appointment of an EU Economic Envoy to NI

27 July 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Interest Rate rise expected this afternoon, but no more anticipated after today

27 July 2023
GRA Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA President backs calls for frontline gardai to be armed with tasers

27 July 2023
Darragh O'B
News, Top Stories

MAG urge Minister Darragh O’Brien to meet with affected homeowners in Donegal

27 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube