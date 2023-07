Finn Harps return to Mounthawk Park in Tralee on Friday night against Kerry FC in the First Division of the League of Ireland.

John Drummey will have live updates on Highland from the 7.45pm KO in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street Ballybofey.

Over the past fortnight, Harps won two on the bounce against Cobh in the League and Killbarrick in the Cup.

On this weeks LOI Chat former Finn Harps skipper Declan Boyle says another win is a must in Kerry: