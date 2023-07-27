Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MAG urge Minister Darragh O’Brien to meet with affected homeowners in Donegal

The Mica Action Group is urging Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to attend a public meeting of affected homeowners to outline how he believes the recently published enhanced scheme will work.

The group says statements have been made by the Dept of Housing since the publication of the scheme, such as at the Housing Committee Meeting on July 13th 2023 where they stated that they believe the vast majority of those affected will receive 100% redress, but this is at odds with what homeowners working through the practicalities of the scheme are finding.

They say they are asking the minister and officials responsible for the design of the scheme come to Donegal to explain to impacted homeowners how they see it working with facts, figures and examples to back up their statements. They also want Minister Darragh O’Brien to genuinely listen and take on board the concerns of the affected homeowners.

In a letter sent to Minister O’Brien last evening, they say they’ve been inundated with requests for support in the interpretation of the legislation, and its practical application to homeowners’ situations. In the absence of meaningful clarification and guidance from the Government, they say homeowner representatives are once more in a situation where they are attempting to afford the support and leadership that he and his colleagues have failed to deliver.

