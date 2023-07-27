Over €1m for Donegal projects from IFI

The International Fund for Ireland has sanctioned over €1m for four projects in Donegal.

Donegal Youth Services, Politics in Action / Loreto community School, Rio Ferdinand Foundation and the Inishowen Development Partnership will all receive funding to help in delivering a range of projects.

A total of 17 projects across Northern Ireland and souther border counties have received over €3.4m to deliver peace and reconciliation initiatives.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte says the support is vital in the current climate as projects are working against an incredibly challenging backdrop with recent funding cuts across the community sector and ongoing political instability.