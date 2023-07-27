Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Greg is joined in studio by Karen Harkin. Her father, Michael Carter, was this week jailed for ten and a half years  having raped and sexually abused Karen when she was aged between nine and twelve:

Marie Dorrian founded Rose and Rainbows and reacts to the government’s announcement of publicly funded IVF treatment. Later we speak to the GRA over its decision to ballot members on a motion of no confidence in the Garda commissioner:

We have news of a new counselling service for those affected by the defective concrete blocks crisis and then Keelley joins us for ‘Dear Greg’. Later we get the latest housing statistics from the recent census, a caller is struggling to have her son recognised as a carer and Phil Coulter pays tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor:

 

Top Stories

Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Coveney opens support scheme for small businesses and groups affected by weekend flooding

27 July 2023
My Mind 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block counselling service seeking premises for face to face consultations

27 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 July 2023
cso irish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s housing stock grew by 2% between 2016 and 2022

27 July 2023
