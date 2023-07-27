Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Greg is joined in studio by Karen Harkin. Her father, Michael Carter, was this week jailed for ten and a half years having raped and sexually abused Karen when she was aged between nine and twelve:

Marie Dorrian founded Rose and Rainbows and reacts to the government’s announcement of publicly funded IVF treatment. Later we speak to the GRA over its decision to ballot members on a motion of no confidence in the Garda commissioner:

We have news of a new counselling service for those affected by the defective concrete blocks crisis and then Keelley joins us for ‘Dear Greg’. Later we get the latest housing statistics from the recent census, a caller is struggling to have her son recognised as a carer and Phil Coulter pays tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor: