Police in Derry and Strabane issue warning after reports of £25,000 lost to scammers

Police in Derry City & Strabane are warning people to be wary of scammers after reports locally of people being scammed out of £25,000.

In one of two reports made to police yesterday a man tricked the person he called into believing he was police and to transfer money to help with an investigation.

While in another incident, a man claimed to be from a bank and convinced the person to transfer money.

Police say at this time, they believe both reports are linked.

Inspector Craig said: “Consequently, a significant amount of money has been lost, which is really distressing for those impacted. They believed the person calling them was genuine. They trusted the man they spoke with, but he exploited their trust in the most cruel and despicable manner. It is appalling, and those impacted will need time and support to recover.”

They are appealing to anyone who may have had a similar experience, and believes it to have been a scam, but has not reported it to do so now.

Inspector Craig says; “This means we can build a picture of offending and identify a pattern, or patterns, which could prove crucial in apprehending those responsible.”

Police officers, civil servants or bank officials will never call asking for money to be withdrawn or transferred.