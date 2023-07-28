Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Decline in homeless figure in the North West despite record breaking numbers nationally

There’s been a decline in the number of people classified as homeless in the North West, amid a record breaking 12,600 people without a home across Ireland.

Figures published this afternoon show 13 families with 29 dependent children were in emergency accommodation across the region during the last week in June.

That’s seven families less than at the end of May, with 19 fewer children.

There were 110 adults in emergency accommodation in the North West at the end of last month, 12 less than the previous month.

Of those, 49 were in emergency accommodation in Donegal.

However those figures don’t include rough sleepers or the ‘hidden homeless’.

The full report can be viewed here.

Advertisement

