Official figures expected to represent rise in homelessness

There’s expected to be yet another rise in homelessness when the latest figures are published today.

Over 12,400 people were accessing emergency accommodation at the end of June, including over 1,700 families.

However those figures don’t include rough sleepers.

Last month’s figures revealed an 85% increase in homelessness in the North West along with a 26% increase in child homelessness.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, says another sad milestone will be reached today:

