Retained fire fighters strike action enters third day

A third day of rolling strike action in the retained fire service takes place today.

SIPTU says fire service management must take sole responsibility for the chaotic scenes seen in fire stations around the country.

The union believes there’s been a general strategy of non-cooperation from management since the start of the dispute.

It claims phone calls are not being answered when firefighters contact the station from the scenes of incidents, and management is not deploying the required number of appliances to them.