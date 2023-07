The European Under-20 Athletics Championships take place in Israel next month with two Donegal athletes, Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC, and Hannah Murray of Finn Valley AC.

Finn Valley AC’s Dermot McGranaghan is lead Coach and Manager for the 4,400m relay squads, as well as being National Club Development Manager with Athletics Ireland.

On Saturday Sport, he spoke with Chris Ashmore about the championships, the pathways for young athletes and the exciting times ahead for Irish athletics.