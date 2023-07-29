Gold for Sommer Lecky at National Senior Championships

The National Senior Championships are taking place this weekend in Morton Stadium, Dublin.

Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley AC won Gold in the Senior Women High Jump with an impressive 1.80m jump.

Conall Mahon (Tír Chonaill A.C.) got silver in Senior Men Triple Jump, Janine Boyle from Finn Valley A.C. came third in the 200m Senior Women’s Sprint.

James Kelly and Gavin McLaughlin (Finn Valley A.C.) secured silver and bronze in the Senior Men Shot Put.

Adrienne Gallen competing out of Lifford Strabane A.C. came third in Senior Women Hammer Throw.

Our athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle has all the details on day 1 of the National Senior Championships…