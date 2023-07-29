Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gold for Sommer Lecky at National Senior Championships

The National Senior Championships are taking place this weekend in Morton Stadium, Dublin.

Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley AC won Gold in the Senior Women High Jump with an impressive 1.80m jump.

Conall Mahon (Tír Chonaill A.C.) got silver in Senior Men Triple Jump, Janine Boyle from Finn Valley A.C. came third in the 200m Senior Women’s Sprint.

James Kelly and Gavin McLaughlin (Finn Valley A.C.) secured silver and bronze in the Senior Men Shot Put.

Adrienne Gallen competing out of Lifford Strabane A.C. came third in Senior Women Hammer Throw.

Our athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle has all the details on day 1 of the National Senior Championships…

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

